MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Andrey Yermak, the former head of Vladimir Zelensky's office, has declined to comment to Ukrainian media on the charges brought against him for involvement in the laundering of $10.5 million during the construction of luxury real estate near Kiev. A corresponding video was released by the outlet Obshchestvennoye. Novosti.

"I will not comment on anything now. I will comment when the investigation is complete," Yermak said, adding that he owns "no house, only one apartment and one car."

When asked what nickname was used in relation to him in the "Mindich audio files," Yermak replied: "I am Andrey Yermak. I have no other name."

Previously, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) brought charges agaisnt Yermak, but judging by the video, the accused has not yet been detained.

Mindich Audio Files

Last November, NABU and SAP launched a sweeping operation dubbed Operation Midas, aimed at exposing a significant corruption network within the energy sector. Central to the investigation was Timur Mindich, a close associate of Zelensky. NABU charged Mindich in absentia and began releasing excerpts from over 1,000 hours of audio recordings captured in his apartment, revealing discussions of illicit schemes.

On November 17, 2025, reports surfaced indicating that Yermak, then head of Zelensky's office, might have been recorded by NABU. Subsequently, Yermak's residence was searched on November 28, and by evening, Zelensky had dismissed him from his position.

Since late April, Ukrainian media outlets and parliament members have continued to publish new excerpts from the recordings. These reveal Mindich discussing with Rustem Umerov, the current Secretary of the Security Council and former Defense Minister, details of embezzlement from multimillion-dollar contracts, funding for drone manufacturing through a company affiliated with Mindich, and potential candidates for the Ukrainian ambassadorship to the United States. Other transcripts expose plans for developing luxury mansions - including ones for Mindich himself - and references to individuals named Vova and Andrey, presumed to be Zelensky and Yermak. Additionally, some recordings demonstrate how Zelensky's inner circle is consolidating control over various companies, raising questions about the depth of corruption at the highest levels of Ukrainian leadership.