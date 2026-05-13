OIC countries interested in Russian IT solutions for cybersecurity, retail

KAZAN, May 13. /TASS/. Islamic countries are interested in technological solutions offered by Russian IT companies, primarily in the fields of cybersecurity, retail and the oil and gas sector, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Public Administration, Information Technologies, and Communications of Russia’s Tatarstan Republic Bulat Gabdrakhmanov told TASS on the sidelines of the 17th International Economic Forum Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum.

“We can point to three areas [of interest for OIC countries]. One hundred percent, everything related to cybersecurity. Our security infrastructure architects are number one in this field. Russia, including Tatarstan, has many solutions and competencies in retail. <…> And everything related to digital solutions for the oil and gas sector,” Gabdrakhmanov said.

He stressed that Islamic countries are showing strong demand for digital sovereignty. “That is why they are conducting a very careful audit, search , nd monitoring of technological solutions for themselves,” the deputy minister said.

According to Gabdrakhmanov, Tatarstan has in recent years begun working more actively with all Islamic countries in the IT sphere. “And there are a number of initiatives that we are implementing. For example, since last year we have implemented a joint project with the State of Qatar. We established a joint IT hub, an IT integrator, which serves as an entry point to the Middle Eastern market for our technology companies. <…> Given that the domestic market has limited capacity one way or another, many technology companies are looking toward international markets. There are successful cases,” he said.

The 17th International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum” is taking place from May 12 to 17. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.