Silver price surpasses $90 per troy ounce first since March 10

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for July 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has surpassed $90 per troy ounce for the first time since March 10, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 7:15 p.m. Moscow time (4:15 p.m. GMT), the silver price was up by 5.18% at $90.025 per troy ounce. By 7:20 p.m. Moscow time (4:20 p.m. GMT), the price of silver had narrowed gains to 4.89% as it traded at $89.78 per troy ounce.

The price of gold futures contracts for June 2026 delivery was up by 0.46% at $4,708.4 per troy ounce.