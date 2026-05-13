Beijing calls not to slow down pace of talks on Iran, Strait of Hormuz — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. China calls for firmly adhering to a political settlement and not slowing down negotiations on Iran, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

"The situation in Iran is at a critical stage: the ceasefire regime is showing fragility, security in the region is deteriorating, and the humanitarian situation remains dire," he said.

According to him, all parties need to show restraint, adhere to a political settlement, "not slow down the pace of negotiations and efforts to maintain the ceasefire," and strive for the earliest possible restoration of normal navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and peace in the region.