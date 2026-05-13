ICRC says search underway for over 240,000 people missing due to Ukraine conflict

GENEVA, May 13. /TASS/. The number of people missing due to the Ukraine conflict who are being searched for by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has exceeded 240,000, according to ICRC files obtained by TASS.

The ICRC continued to search for 243,000 missing persons, both civilians and service members, as of late April. Notably, the number only includes those whose families submitted missing person appeals with the ICRC.

The organization points out that it has been able to provide 17,000 families with information on their missing relatives. Prisoners of war and their families have exchanged over 28,000 personal messages through the ICRC.

The ICRC Central Tracing Agency’s bureau for the Ukraine conflict began operations in Geneva in March 2022. It acts as a neutral intermediary, providing support to people searching for their relatives on both sides of the frontline. Under the Geneva Conventions, parties to an armed conflict have an obligation to provide information on all protected persons in their power to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which reduces the likelihood of their going missing.