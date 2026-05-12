Pakistan ready for talks with India — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Pakistan is open to negotiations with India and hopes that there will be more mutual understanding, dialogue and cooperation, ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

"Pakistan has always been open to negotiations with India. I have been involved in the Indian direction for seven years of my career and have never seen such a deplorable state of relations between India and Pakistan," the diplomat said.

"India and Pakistan cannot simply pretend that the other does not exist. It's easy for me to talk to Indians because we speak almost the same language. Historically, there have been regular contacts between the two countries. This is why I hope that the Indian people and the Indian government will seriously reconsider their relations with Pakistan and that there will be more mutual understanding, dialogue and cooperation between the two countries and the two peoples."