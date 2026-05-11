No alternatives to Iran’s 14-point proposal for deal with US — top lawmaker

TUNIS, May 12. /TASS/. There is no alternative to Tehran’s 14-point proposal for settling the conflict with the US, with any other approaches doomed to failure, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated.

"There is no alternative but to recognize the rights of the Iranian people as set forth in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely fruitless and lead only to failure," he noted in a post on his X page. The top Iranian lawmaker emphasized that the longer the US "drags its feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it."

In early May, Iran delivered a 14-point proposal to the US via Pakistan, which contained a "roadmap" for reaching an agreement. This document was submitted in response to a nine-point initiative previously received from the US side. According to the Fars news agency, Iran’s counterproposal does not include a 15-year suspension of uranium enrichment or the opening of the Strait of Hormuz until a final settlement agreement is reached.