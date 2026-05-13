Either Iran agrees to deal or US can 'finish the job' — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 13. /TASS/. United States President Donald Trump has asserted that either Tehran will agree to compromise arrangements with Washington or the United States will "finish the job" in Iran.

"I do not think we need any help with Iran. <...> They’re either going to do the right thing or we’re just going to finish the job. We’re either going to make a deal or they’re going to be decimated. One way or the other, we win," the US leader said in a comment on the situation surrounding Iran while he was speaking with journalists on the South Lawn of the White House before departing on a state visit to China.

Trump did not provide a clear answer when asked whether he was prepared to abandon the ceasefire with Iran. "We will be thinking about it on the flight to Beijing. And we will be thinking about it for the next little while," the president said. He once again presented his version of events, according to which Iran initially agreed to undertake an obligation not to develop nuclear weapons but later refused to put this commitment in writing. "They will not have a nuclear weapon. They know that they have agreed to that, and then that is not what they said to me," the US president stated. "We do not play games. They are not going to have a nuclear weapon," he repeated.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, President Donald Trump declared a two week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian side, as many as 3,375 people died in the United States and Israeli attacks on Iran over 40 days of the war. On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. However, both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, President Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral extension of the ceasefire and will act as it deems necessary in its own interests.