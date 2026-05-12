Russia's Sarmat ICBM has a range of 35,000 km — Putin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The range of Russia’s Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system is a staggering 35,000 km, President Vladimir Putin has said.

"The missile can move not only on a ballistic but also on a suborbital trajectory, which allows for a range of over 35,000 km while doubling its accuracy and the ability to penetrate all existing and future missile defense systems," Putin noted.

The president emphasized that this is "the most powerful package system in the world, equal in power to the Soviet-era Voyevoda missile system in our arsenal."

"The total yield of the delivered warhead is more than four times greater than that of any existing, most powerful Western equivalent," the Russian head of state added.

The RS-28 Sarmat is Russia’s advanced ground silo-based missile system with a heavy, liquid-propellant, orbital intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of carrying nuclear warheads. It has been under development since the 2000s by specialists at the V.P. Makeyev State Rocket Center (Miass, Chelyabinsk Region) as a replacement for the R-36M2 Voyevoda system, which has been in service with the Strategic Missile Forces since 1988.