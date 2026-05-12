Return of 3,700 POWs and families reunited: Putin meets with Moskalkova

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Tatiana Moskalkova for her achievements as Russia’s human rights ombudswoman.

According to documents prepared ahead of Putin’s meeting with Moskalkova more than 3,700 Russian soldiers have been returned from Ukrainian captivity since the start of the conflict.

TASS has summed up key facts.

Gratitude

Putin thanked Moskalkova for everything she and her team achieved during her time as human rights ombudsperson: "A lot of work has been done. And I would like to thank you for what has been done over these years - both you and all those who are working with you, who deal with the entire spectrum of difficult and very sensitive issues."

Further work

Putin stressed that Russia and Ukraine should continue working at the level of ombudspersons to ensure the reunification of families with children.

According to the president, the issue of obtaining registration for those who moved from Ukraine to Russia before and during the special military operation and received Russian citizenship, but remain in temporary accommodation centers and cannot register for housing, is very important.

Return of prisoners of war and reunification of families

Russia has already brought back more than 3,700 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity, according to documents for the meeting.

Moskalkova has helped 75 people who were separated from their families due to the closure of borders with Ukraine to reunite with their relatives.

As many as 47 of them are minors.

"This is very difficult work because the border is closed and people’s documents have expired," Moskalkova said at a meeting with Putin.