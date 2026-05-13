Prices of precious metals futures growing

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Prices of futures on precious metals - platinum, palladium, gold, and silver - on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and the Comex exchange (a division of NYMEX) have grown by 0.17-4.16%, according to trade data.

As of 6:12 p.m. Moscow time (3:12 p.m. GMT), the price of palladium futures for June 2026 delivery on NYMEX was up by 2.43% at $1,526.5 per troy ounce, while the price of platinum futures for July 2026 delivery was up by 3.33% at $2,189.6 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile the price of gold futures for delivery in June 2026 on the Comex exchange amounted to $4,694.6 per troy ounce (+0.17%), while the price of silver futures for July 2026 delivery was up by 4.16% at $89.15 per troy ounce.