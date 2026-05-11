MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. During the Moscow-Kiev talks in Istanbul in 2022, Vladimir Zelensky proposed "handing over Donbass" to Russia, Yulia Mendel, former spokeswoman for the head of the Kiev regime, stated.

"I was talking to people who represented Ukraine at negotiations in Istanbul in 2022 <…>. I was explained in details that they agreed for everything, and furthermore, which is very important, they said that Zelensky personally agreed to give away Donbass [to Russia]," she said in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

The source allegedly told Mendel that Zelensky wanted to end the conflict with Russia in this way. She noted with irony that Zelensky’s current position differs from his previous one: "And now he is standing in front of millions of people, saying: ‘I cannot give away Donbass.’ You see, he is inconsistent. He is changing the positions all the time."