MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. European Union diplomatic chief Kaja Kallas is reportedly hopeful of playing a mediating role in potential future negotiations between Russia and the EU. However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed such prospects, telling TASS that Kallas’s efforts are "futile."

Zakharova commented on Kallas’s expressed aspirations to serve as a mediator, emphasizing that her hopes are unlikely to materialize.

On May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder remains Russia’s preferred counterpart for any forthcoming negotiations with the European Union.