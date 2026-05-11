MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Since May 8, all Russian troop groupings have continued to strictly observe the ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 81st Victory anniversary celebrations, remaining at previously occupied positions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

That said, the ministry clarified that Russian forces mirrored ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian military, returning fire on rocket artillery, artillery, and mortar positions, and striking command posts and UAV launch sites.

As a result, Ukraine lost about 920 servicemen over the past day in response to ceasefire violations. Battlegroup North eliminated up to 90, Battlegroup West eliminated over 90, Battlegroup South eliminated over 70, Battlegroup Center eliminated over 305, Battlegroup East eliminated over 320, Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated up to 45.

In turn, over the past day, Ukrainian forces made 12 attack attempts, carried out 767 shellings using rocket launchers, artillery, and mortars, and conducted 6,905 UAV strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry specified that Ukrainian forces struck civilian facilities in the Belgorod Region with 18 drones (8 fixed-wing, 10 helicopter-type), wounding two civilians and damaging three cars, a store, an apartment building, and two private houses.

In total, Ukrainian forces violated the ceasefire 23,802 times during the truce period.