US attack would cause humanitarian catastrophe, Cuban foreign minister warns

HAVANA, May 13. /TASS/. A US attack on Cuba would cause a humanitarian catastrophe and there is not the slightest reason for it, the Caribbean nation’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

"A US military attack on Cuba would lead to a true humanitarian catastrophe, a bloodbath," he wrote in an X post. "Cuban and American citizens would be killed, and only the politicians that don’t send their children and families to war would dare to implement such a scenario," the Cuban top diplomat added.

The top Cuban diplomat emphasized that "there is absolutely no reason nor the slightest pretext for a superpower like the United States to carry out a military strike on a small island that poses no threat at all, simply because a few people want to change its political system or government."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly mentioned a possible invasion of Cuba. Havana, in turn, has highlighted its determination to protect the country’s sovereignty.