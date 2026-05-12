Pakistan to increase oil purchases from Russia amid crisis in Strait of Hormuz — envoy

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Pakistan will increase oil imports from Russia due to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

Demand for Russian energy resources has increased amid the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, he noted. "We produce about 10% of the energy resources we need ourselves, while the rest is imported, mainly from the Persian Gulf countries. Therefore, a serious crisis has arisen, and that is why we began to look for alternatives," the diplomat said. At some point, alternative pipelines from Turkmenistan and even from Russia to South Asia will also be discussed, he added.

"The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has become a worrying signal for a number of countries, including Pakistan. Of course, Russia is a major supplier of both oil and energy resources. Therefore, we are now also considering building a pipeline from Central Asia and Russia at some point," the diplomat stressed.

Islamabad is even looking beyond Pakistan, the ambassador noted. "This could mean connecting the Eurasian space through roads, railways, pipelines, humanitarian contacts, and academic ties. This is what we are truly striving for now," he said.