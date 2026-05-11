Slovakia’s Fico briefs Austrian President Van der Bellen on talks with Putin

BRATISLAVA, May 11. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has briefed Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, currently visiting Bratislava, about his participation in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9 and his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This information was shared via the Slovak prime minister’s social media channels.

According to the post, the meeting covered topics such as Fico’s visit to Moscow to commemorate the victory over Nazism and the substance of his conversations with President Putin.

Additionally, the Slovak and Austrian leaders exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation and fostering closer ties between their countries.