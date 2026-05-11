MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The influential and affluent circles in Ukraine remain silent on Vladimir Zelensky’s leadership largely out of fear of his controversial use of sanctions, according to Yulia Mendel, Zelensky’s former press secretary.

"This explains why Ukrainians are hesitant to speak out," Mendel stated during an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson. "The wealthy are afraid of being targeted by sanctions. Zelensky’s deployment of sanctions - an illegal tool in this context - is profoundly unconstitutional. The people are genuinely afraid." She elaborated that such sanctions often result in the closure of businesses and the freezing of assets, creating a climate of intimidation.

Zelensky frequently issues decrees that impose sanctions, primarily aimed at Russian individuals and entities, as well as foreign nationals accused of collaborating with Russia. Yet, in some instances, Ukrainian citizens also find themselves subjected to these measures. The sanctions typically include asset freezes within Ukraine, license revocations, suspension of financial obligations, bans on certain economic activities, among other restrictive actions.

Notably, sanctions have been levied against such figures as Pyotr Poroshenko, the former Ukrainian president, and leader of the opposition party European Solidarity, who is also listed by Russia as an individual involved in extremist activities or terrorism. Viktor Medvedchuk, former head of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, has also been targeted; he was stripped of Ukrainian citizenship as part of these measures.