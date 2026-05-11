BELGRADE, May 12. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has discredited the EU in the eyes of decent people; under her leadership, the association can only shrink, not expand, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik stated.

"With Kaja Kallas, the EU can only shrink, but under no circumstances expand. Through her ignorance, she has discredited the EU in the eyes of any decent person," the politician wrote on his X page.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Montenegro have EU candidate status. Brussels is pressuring Belgrade to agree to grant this status to unrecognized Kosovo, which is effectively equivalent to officially recognizing the region’s independence.