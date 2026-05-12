Russia’s 2026 gas production estimate cut by 0.3%, pipeline exports raised by 1%

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s gas production estimate for 2026 under the baseline forecast has been lowered by 0.3% to 688.4 bcm, while the estimate for pipeline gas exports has been raised by 1.3% to 115.5 bcm, and the forecast for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports has been maintained at 40.3 mln tons, according to the scenario conditions of Russia’s socio-economic development forecast for 2027 and the planning period of 2028-2029, which were reviewed by the government and published on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.

Gas production in 2026 is expected to rise to 688.4 bcm (compared with the previously expected 690.4 bcm and 662.7 bcm in 2025), to 711.3 bcm in 2027 (previous forecast: 712.8 bcm), to 731.9 bcm in 2028 (previous forecast: 739.9 bcm), and to 750.4 bcm in 2029.

Pipeline gas exports in 2026 are expected to remain at the previous year’s level of 115.5 bcm (the figure had previously been forecast at 114 bcm), to increase to 125.5 bcm in 2027 (previous forecast: 121 bcm), to 125 bcm in 2028 (previous forecast: 127 bcm), and to 127.5 bcm in 2029.

LNG exports in 2026 are projected at 40.3 mln tons (forecast unchanged) compared with 30.3 mln tons in 2025, rising to 46.9 mln tons in 2027, 58.4 mln tons in 2028 and 66.2 mln tons in 2029.

Average contract gas prices (including CIS countries) are forecast at about $268.5 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2026 (compared with the previous forecast of $236.8 and $253.9 in 2025), at $231.6 in 2027 (previously $227.8), at $226.3 in 2028 (previously $227.6), and at $227.7 in 2029.

As for gas prices for far-abroad countries, they are expected, according to the materials, at $336.3 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2026 (compared with $324 in 2025 and the previous forecast of $308.4), at $275.7 in 2027 (previously $292.8), at $267.8 in 2028 (previously $289.3), and at $268.7 in 2029.