US evacuee from cruise ship tests positive for Hantavirus

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. One of the 17 US passengers evacuated from the cruise liner MV Hondius has tested positive for the Andes hantavirus, the US Health Department said in a statement.

According to the department, the 17 US citizens are currently on their way home aboard an aircraft provided by the State Department. It is noted that two of them are "traveling in the plane's biocontainment units out of an abundance of caution."

"One passenger currently has mild symptoms and another passenger tested mildly PCR positive for the Andes virus," their message clarified.