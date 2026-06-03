Teens aged 12-17 spend 25% of online time on TikTok — Mediascope

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Teenagers aged from 12 to 17 are spending 25% of their time online watching content on TikTok, Ruslan Tagiev, the CEO of Mediascope company, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"For children aged 12-17, the picture looks different. TikTok is the absolute leader. 25% of the time children spend online is time on TikTok," Tagiev said.

VKontakte is at the same time the most popular social network among the population in general, the chief executive added.