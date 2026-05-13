Russian experts weigh in on upcoming Trump-Xi summit

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The upcoming visit to China by US President Donald Trump will be a step toward reducing tensions, but it shouldn't be expected to serve as a turning point in relations, experts interviewed by TASS argued.

Trump will travel to China on May 13-15, accompanied by a large delegation of business leaders, the White House announced. The US leader is planning to discuss the conflict with Iran, bilateral trade, Taiwan and other issues with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Trump last paid a state visit to China on November 8-10, 2017. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters at a meeting that Moscow only benefits from constructive cooperation between Beijing and Washington.

"The Trump-Xi meeting will likely go down in history as a symbolic move toward stabilization and lower tensions, but not as a turning point," Nikolay Gaponenko, PhD in Economics and Associate Professor of the Department of Economic Security at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), opined.

"The underlying competitiveness will remain rock-steady," he continued. According to the expert, the summit "will not mark a breakthrough toward friendship or accord," but will rather be "an attempt to conclude a tactical truce to extract economic benefit and prevent the situation from spiraling out of control."

Focus of talks

The upcoming talks will center on the economic relations between the two countries amid a relatively stable background and a nascent rapprochement between the United States and China in trade, Higher School of Economics analyst Yegor Toropov believes.

For his part, Konstantin Kalachev, a political scientist and expert at the P.A. Stolypin Institute for Growth Economics, described the delegation of leading US businessmen, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Tim Cook, who will accompany Trump in Beijing, as his "trump card" that will allow the two sides to talk business and sign deals and purchase agreements. Geopolitics, too, will be key, he continued. "Trump will want China to help him get an acceptable agreement from Iran and play a proactive role in resolving the Ukraine conflict as he would also like to prevent American companies from losing their share in the Chinese market, and secure a balanced trade turnover," Kalachev explained.

The two stances

According to Kalachev, the United States could use trade tariffs and the threat of blocking oil supplies through the Persian Gulf for pressure. However, he maintained, even as China has its vulnerabilities, its position is underpinned with solid growth: "Last year, China saw a 5% GDP growth, and this year, the IMF projects at least 4.5% growth."

"I think against the backdrop of the unresolved US-Iran conflict, Trump’s visit to China will hardly go as scripted for America," the expert continued.

Exactly what steps and concessions Trump will be ready to make on Taiwan will be the main intrigue of the visit, for the rest of the negotiation process will largely depend on that, Kalachev concluded.