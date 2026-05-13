OPEC oil production falls to lowest level in 35 years in April

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Oil production by OPEC countries in April 2026 fell to its lowest level in the past 35 years, declining to 20.18 mln barrels per day, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.

At the same time, total oil production in the Persian Gulf countries, including Qatar, dropped by 14.4 mln barrels per day since the beginning of the Middle East conflict (-45%) and stood at 17.6 mln barrels per day in April.

Oil supplies by OPEC+ countries fell by 830,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April to 34.1 mln bpd due to lower oil production in the Persian Gulf, the IEA said.

Meanwhile, OPEC countries outside the Gulf managed to increase production in April, the report noted.