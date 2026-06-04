Russia to hand over fifty Moskvich cars for taxi fleet in Havana

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia will transfer 50 Moskvich cars for the taxi fleet in Havana, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said during the Russia - Cuba business dialogue at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Following the agreements of our presidents Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Miguel D·az-Canel, we continue to develop cooperation in various areas. As a result of the last year, Russia increased imports from Cuba by 20%. Supplies of Russian motor vehicles to Cuba are developing, with such brands as Gaz, Uaz, Kamaz, and Lada. The Russian side will transfer 50 Moskvich brand cars for the taxi fleet in Havana," Chernyshenko said, cited by his office.

Despite external pressure, Russian companies continue to expand their presence in Cuba and are ready to invest in long-term projects. The business today is becoming a key tool for the resilience of the economy, the deputy prime minister noted.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.