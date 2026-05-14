Iran says West’s 'false sense of superiority and impunity' goes on too long

TEHRAN, May 14. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi believes the West’s "false sense of superiority and impunity" has gone on long enough.

"What was once considered unthinkable and shameful is now either ignored or openly welcomed by Western capitals, including horrible acts of genocide, shocking violations of [other countries’] sovereignty and outright piracy. <...> It’s this sense of impunity that makes these crimes possible, all while the West stays silent. We must work together to end this false sense of superiority and impunity," Araghchi said in an address to a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

The top Iranian diplomat also urged BRICS nations "to unequivocally condemn violations of international law by the US and Israel, including their aggression against Iran, resist attempts to politicize international institutions and take practical steps to prevent wars."

The BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, chaired by India, is taking place on May 14-15. The event includes three sessions themed "Global and Regional Issues," "20 Years of BRICS: Joint Efforts for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability," and "Reform of Global Governance and Multilateral System".

BRICS was established in 2006, initially made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia were granted full-fledged membership on January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined the group on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan officially became BRICS partner countries on January 1, 2025; followed by Nigeria on January 17, and Vietnam on June 14.