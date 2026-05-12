Ministers of Hungary’s new government take oath of office before parliament

BUDAPEST, May 12. /TASS/. Ministers of Hungary’s new government, led by Peter Magyar, took the oath of office before the national parliament.

The telecast ceremony, which included the singing of the national anthem and the presentation of historic banners, took place in the presence of members of the country’s highest legislative body.

Earlier in the day, President Tamas Sulyok presented credentials to the new cabinet members at his official residence, Sandor Palace. The head of state signed a decree appointing 16 ministers nominated by the prime minister and approved by parliament, in accordance with the constitution.

The new Hungarian government will hold its first Magyar-chaired working meeting on May 13.

Magyar was elected prime minister at the first session of the country’s new parliament on May 9 and took the oath of the office on the same day. His party Tisza won the April 12 parliamentary elections, having won 141 seats in the 199-seat national legislature.

The previous government, led by Viktor Orban, has stepped down. After 16 years in power, Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance has moved into opposition.