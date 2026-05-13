Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik re-elected as ICESCO Director-General

KAZAN, May 13. /TASS/. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik has been re-elected for a new term as head of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), according to a TASS correspondent reporting from the ICESCO’s 15th General Conference in Kazan.

“Following today’s meeting, I was elected to a new term. I am very pleased that all of this is taking place here in Kazan, because our cooperation with Tatarstan will continue. We are also happy that Kazan has been named the cultural capital of the Islamic world for 2026. This is a great opportunity to showcase Kazan’s Islamic heritage to the world,” Al-Malik told journalists.

The 15th session of the ICESCO General Conference has brought together education ministers from Egypt, Yemen, Libya, the Maldives, Senegal, Sudan, Chad, Tunisia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, as well as deputy ministers from Kazakhstan, Oman, and Uzbekistan. The conference is focused on shaping general policy and overseeing the organization’s activities.

The session is being held as part of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum event. TASS is the forum’s official media partner.