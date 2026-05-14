Ukraine saw explosive increase in drug production since 2022 — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. An explosive increase in the production of synthetic drugs has occurred in Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said during a round table on the threats of the spread of crime and drugs from Ukrainian territory.

"In the conditions of the special military operation, Ukraine is experiencing an explosive increase in the production of synthetic drugs, in particular cathinone and illegal methadone. These substances are used both to meet growing internal demand and for export purposes," he said.

Lyubinsky noted that the UN Office on Drugs and Crime classifies Ukraine as one of the main countries of origin for methadone seized between 2020 and 2024.

"Despite the fact that Kiev accuses our country of aggravating the internal drug situation, it is known that long before the special military operation, it began to pursue a failed policy in the field of combating drug trafficking and consciously condoned drug crime. As a result, Ukraine has turned into a major transit point for the smuggling of Afghan opiates and a center for the production of synthetic drugs," he indicated.

The deputy foreign minister added that today Ukraine essentially has no sovereign anti-drug policy and is "being used by the West as a testing ground for dubious practices of uncontrolled drug distribution among the population.".