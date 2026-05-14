MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is ready to introduce at least a quarter of Ukraine’s population to drugs to please the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky argued at a roundtable discussing the threat of spreading crime and illegal drugs from Ukraine.

"In a trivial ambition to get access to the EU’s lavish funding programs, the authorities in Kiev are ready to put at least one-fourth of their population on drugs," he said.

At present, a sovereign anti-drugs policy is actually lacking in Ukraine that "is being used by the West as a testing ground for controversial practices of spreading drugs among the population in an uncontrolled manner," Lyubinsky continued. According to him, since August 2024, using cannabis for medicinal purposes has been legal in the post-Soviet republic. "Now, legalizing the use of this substance for recreation is being actively discussed," the senior Russian diplomat added.

"This comes as Western countries themselves, being loyal to drugs, <…> phase out corresponding experiments amid the aggravating situation with drugs domestically, the growing illicit trade in harmful substances, and rising mortality rates," he concluded.