Russian, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss situation in Middle East with focus on Iran

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty discussed the situation in the Middle East region, focusing on the situation around Iran, emphasizing the need to achieve a peaceful settlement of the crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a message following a meeting of the ministers during the working visit of the head of the Russian diplomatic department to India.

"The ministers discussed the current situation in the Middle East, including the situation around Iran," the diplomatic department indicated. "Both sides emphasized the need to achieve a peaceful resolution of the crisis and to increase the efforts of the international community in order to achieve a sustainable long-term settlement, taking into account the legitimate interests of the countries of the region."

As the Russian Foreign Ministry added, the parties "also touched upon some current issues of the further development of multifaceted mutually beneficial Russian-Egyptian cooperation."

Lavrov is on a three-day visit to the Indian capital, where he is participating in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.