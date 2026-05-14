Russia could boost trade with Oman given situation with Strait of Hormuz — official

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Russia will be able to boost trade with Oman in the future given the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, head of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin told TASS on the sidelines of the 17th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

"Now, given the conditions created, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, I think the most promising country is Oman. They have a very large delegation, about 60 people, that came here. They also understand that Oman is now one of the countries that is becoming key, through which logistics can be carried out, both in terms of human traffic and cargo, and so on. Therefore, it seems to me that this country itself is rapidly growing and promising, and due to circumstances, this strengthens their opportunity and role in this region," he said.

Katyrin noted that Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE dominate the structure of trade among Islamic countries.

"The most important thing for us is that, despite all the ups and downs, Russia has managed to maintain relations with all the countries of the Islamic world. Not a single country in the Islamic world has supported any sanctions. <…> We have been working with them and will continue to do so. But we are not refusing to work with all countries -- both those under sanctions and those not under sanctions <…> -- on equal, normal terms. But the countries of the Islamic world, I repeat, are a particular concern for us, because we have very smooth, good relations through our chambers of commerce and industry and through our business councils, and we are trying to maintain it," the official added.

The 17th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is underway in Kazan from May 12 to 17. TASS is the event's general information partner.