One killed, three others injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, May 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked the bordering Russian region of Belgorod on Thursday, leaving one civilian killed and three others injured, the region’s operational headquarters reported.

"In the village of Golovchino in the Graivoronsky District, an FPV drone hit a private home. A man immediately died from injuries. Another man sustained fragmentation wounds in his head and legs," the headquarters said in a post on Max.

Two men suffered acoustic ear injuries and fragmentation wounds in their faces in the village of Bershakovo near Shebekino, the post reads.

In Shebekino, the cabin of a truck caught fire after a drone detonated, and another FPV drone struck a motorway, damaging five cars. The roof of a private home caught fire in an FPV drone attack on the village of Rzhevka in the Shebekino municipality.

Also, enemy drones attacked five localities in the Graivoronsky District. An FPV drone struck a Kamaz truck in the Volokonovsky District.