US, Israel betrayed diplomacy, and Tehran 'does not trust them' — Iranian diplomat

MINSK, May 15. /TASS/. The United States and Israel have betrayed diplomacy and negotiations, and this is why Tehran does not trust them, Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei told TASS.

"We believe in negotiations and diplomacy," he said. "We are not running away from it, we are not dodging it."

"But if the other side wants everything in their favor, in their own interests, practically wants you to give up everything, then this no longer can be called negotiations," Sanei continued.

The Iranian ambassador emphasized that during the February talks, Iran put forward "very good proposals regarding the nuclear program," but the United States and Israel "betrayed diplomacy and negotiations."

"And they betrayed us, so we don't trust Israel and the Americans in any way," the diplomat said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel and countries that backed the aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to reach a long-term settlement to the conflict due to multiple disagreements.

On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington intended to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. The Iranian State Television announced later that Tehran did not intend to recognize the unilateral extension of the ceasefire announced by Washington and would act in line with its interests.