Zaporozhye NPP employee in critical condition, other one got leg injuries

MELITOPOL, May 14. /TASS/. One of the two employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant injured in a strike by the Ukrainian military is in serious condition, while the other one sustained leg injuries, the plant’s director, Yury Chernichuk, said.

Earlier, the plant reported that two employees were injured in a Ukrainian drone strike about 100 meters from the station’s premises while traveling by car on official business.

"According to the information we have at this time, one of the employees sustained leg injuries. The second is in more serious condition. He suffered wounds to the abdominal cavity and lower body. As far as I know, when they were getting out of the car and jumping from the cab, he also broke one of his legs," Chernichuk said.

He specified that one of the injured employees was a driver from the transportation department, while the other worked in the landscaping unit of the plant’s administrative and maintenance department.

Chernichuk stressed that "everyone who works at the station is involved in its operations and provides some kind of service."

"There are no people at the plant who are not involved in its operations," he added.