Saudi Arabia proposes non-aggression pact between Iran, Middle Eastern states — newspaper

LONDON, May 14. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia has proposed a non-aggression pact between Iran and other Middle Eastern countries modeled on the 1975 Helsinki Accords in an effort to reduce tensions in the region, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper’s sources, many European Union countries and institutions backed the Saudi initiative, viewing it as "the best way to avoid future conflict." They also called on Gulf states to support the proposal, arguing that the proposed pact would serve as a guarantee for Iran that it would not come under attack again.

The United States and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the White House announced a two-week mutual ceasefire. According to Tehran, 3,375 Iranians have been killed in US-Israeli strikes during the 40 days of the hostilities. On April 11, Tehran and Washington held talks in Islamabad, but the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement to the conflict due to a number of disagreements. On April 21, the US president Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. According to Iranian state television, Tehran does not intend to recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act in accordance with its own interests.