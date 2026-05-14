Vessel for fishing control Hui Chuan seized off coast of UAE — TV

LONDON, May 14. /TASS/. The fishing control vessel Hui Chuan, flying the Honduran flag, has been seized off the coast of the UAE, Sky News reported, citing the maritime security company Vanguard.

According to its data, communication with the vessel has been lost, it is no longer transmitting its location via the automatic identification system, and is "heading towards Iranian territorial waters."

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center under the Royal Navy had reported the seizure of a vessel by unauthorized persons while it was anchored 38 nautical miles (70 km) from the emirate of Fujairah, although its name was not specified. UKMTO also noted that the vessel was moving towards Iran.

According to information on the real-time vessel tracking service MarineTraffic, 1 day and 11 hours ago, the vessel was located in the Gulf of Oman.