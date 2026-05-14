Xi offered help in resolving Iran crisis — Trump

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping would like to see a deal reached on the situation surrounding Iran and has offered assistance in resolving the conflict, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

"President Xi would like to see a deal made. He would like to see a deal made. And he did offer, he said 'if I can be of any help at all, I would like to be of help,'" Trump noted.

According to the US president, the Chinese leader also supports opening the Strait of Hormuz. "Anybody that buys that much oil has obviously got some kind of relationship with them, but he said 'I would love to be of help, if I can be of any help whatsoever.' He'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open," Trump added.