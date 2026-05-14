Russian diplomat ridicules Japan’s allegations that Moscow seeks meetings with Tokyo

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has not initiated any meetings with the Japanese side, nor has it received proposals from Tokyo to organize any, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

This was the diplomat's response to allegations by Japanese officials that the Russian side is considering the possibility of restoring high-level contacts in order to resume dialogue and practical cooperation.

"In this regard, we would like to dot the i’s here. The Russian Foreign Ministry has not initiated holding any meetings mentioned in Japanese statements, nor has it received any proposals from Tokyo to organize them. As we have repeatedly stressed, Moscow is open to contacts with Japan, if there is such a request, but it is not asking for or insisting on such communication," the diplomat said.

Since February 2022, Tokyo has pursued a hostile sanctions policy toward Russia, in absolute solidarity with the West, she noted. "Therefore, Japan itself must take the first step toward reconsidering this policy," Zakharova emphasized as she called this position of Russia as consistent and unwavering.

"Moreover, on December 26, 2024, a list of concrete steps that Tokyo should take to restore dialogue was presented to Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Akira Muto. It included lifting personal and economic restrictions, restoring the Most Favored Nation status to Russia, rejecting material and technical support to the Kiev regime, among other provisions," she recalled.

The diplomat dismissed the rhetoric by Japan that it is Russia that is seeking communication as ridiculous and senseless. "If the Japanese government indeed seeks to secure the interests of its companies still operating in this country, it should start by creating a normal political atmosphere that would be business-friendly. And the initiative here belongs solely to Tokyo," she concluded.