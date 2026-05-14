Russia has strong potential to expand halal product exports — Agriculture Ministry

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Russia has strong potential to expand exports of halal products and diversify sales markets, Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Maxim Markovich said during a session at the Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

"We see significant prospects for increasing the volume of Russian halal product exports and diversifying sales markets. I would like to note that expanding food exports produced according to halal standards is one of the strategic areas for the development of the Russian agro-industrial complex," he said.

Markovich noted that Russian halal product exports reached nearly $400 mln by the end of 2025. At the same time, the geography of supplies covers about 20 countries worldwide, while the key importers are Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iran.

"According to expert estimates, total demand for halal products is valued at more than $1.4 trillion annually. By 2028, this figure is expected to reach about $2 trillion. Therefore, we undoubtedly have great potential for developing our cooperation," Markovich added.

The 17th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum is taking place in Kazan from May 12 to 17. TASS is the event’s general information partner.