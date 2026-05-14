Bank of Russia purchases yuan worth $16 mln with settlements on May 13

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased yuan on the domestic market with settlements on May 13, 2026, in the amount of 1.2 bln rubles ($16 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank also purchased yuan on the domestic market in the amount of 1.2 bln rubles with settlements on May 12. Purchases of yuan on the domestic market with settlements on May 8 amounted to 4.6 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.