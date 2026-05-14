BRICS must act with confidence amid Middle East crisis — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The BRICS group must demonstrate confidence and send a signal to the international community about its ability to deepen cooperation amid the Middle East crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I believe the conclusion that BRICS members, including Russia as one of the group’s founding members, will reach is that, under current circumstances, BRICS must demonstrate confidence in its own capabilities and send a signal to the international community that it is capable of deepening cooperation across a wide range of issues," Ryabkov told Vesti.

"I am confident that the ministers attending the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will engage in detailed discussions on a broad agenda. Naturally, the situation in the Gulf region, resulting from illegal and unprovoked US-Israeli aggression, will be the primary focus. What makes the current situation unique for BRICS is that the group includes two countries with differing views on these events. These are the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has become a victim of this aggression," he added.