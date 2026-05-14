Hague court rejects General Mladic’s early release request on health grounds

THE HAGUE, May 14. /TASS/. The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) has rejected a request by former Bosnian Serb army commander General Ratko Mladic for early release to receive medical treatment.

According to the ruling, the court’s President Graciela Gatti Santana found that Mladic’s stay in the hospital wing of the UN detention facility in The Hague under law enforcement supervision is neither inhumane nor degrading in nature. The court also said the general was allegedly receiving comprehensive care in line with international standards.

Mladic has been held in the detention center’s hospital since 2024, where he has been receiving palliative care. He has been bedridden for the past year and a half. In 2025, the IRMCT rejected a previous request for his early release on health grounds. On April 15, Mladic’s son Darko said the former general had suffered a stroke. On April 24, Mladic’s defense team filed an urgent request for his release to undergo treatment in Serbia because of his extremely serious health condition.