Lavrov, Araghchi discuss negotiation process to resolve Middle East conflict

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi engaged in a substantive discussion on the ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving the armed conflict in the Middle East, which has been exacerbated by actions from the United States and Israel. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement following their talks, held on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India.

"The foreign ministers conducted a thorough and confidential discussion regarding the progress of the negotiation process intended to resolve the Middle East conflict, which has been intensified by the United States and Israel," the statement reads. The Ministry underscored the significance of upholding the ceasefire and maintaining the fragile truce, emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding political and diplomatic efforts towards achieving a comprehensive Iranian-American agreement. Such an accord, it was noted, could lay the groundwork for long-term, sustainable stability in the region.

Additionally, the Russian Foreign Ministry highlighted Lavrov’s reaffirmation of Russia’s readiness to offer good offices to facilitate dialogue and support the parties in identifying and implementing mutually acceptable solutions.

The ministers also addressed current issues pertaining to bilateral cooperation, reaffirming their mutual commitment to steadily strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran.