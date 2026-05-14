Israel ready for possible resumption of military operation against Iran — defense minister

TEL AVIV, May 14. /TASS/. Israel does not rule out resuming military operations against Iran and is prepared for such a scenario, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"Our mission in Iran is not over, and we are prepared for the possibility that we will need to take action in the near future," Katz said in remarks reported by the Kan national broadcaster.

On April 23, Katz had already stated that the Israeli military was ready to resume military operations against Iran, noting that Israel was awaiting the green light from the United States. He also warned that this time Israel planned to act with the utmost severity and intended to completely destroy Iran’s economy.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.