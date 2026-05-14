IMF plans to provide Kiev with approximately $3.8 billion in 2026

WASHINGTON, May 14. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) plans to provide Ukraine with a total of approximately $3.8 billion this year, a representative of the IMF press service told TASS.

"Under the 4-year EFF and upon successful completion of reviews, Ukraine is expected to receive four disbursements in 2026 totaling about $3.8 billion, including the initial disbursement of $1.5 billion already made at program approval," the IMF official representative said.

This $8.1 billion program was approved in February. In the coming weeks the IMF will send its first review mission to Kiev to assess the program's implementation.

Kiev and the IMF have been negotiating this four-year program for Ukraine since last year. One of the IMF's conditions, which has long insisted that Ukraine find new sources for independent budget revenue, was ensuring tax reforms. In January, the Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) failed to pass any of the required bills. Despite this, on February 27, the IMF's board of directors approved the new program for Kiev, but the preconditions were upgraded to mandatory "structural benchmarks." Ukraine now faces the need to adopt the package of tax reforms insisted on by the IMF.