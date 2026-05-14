Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic three times over past day

DONETSK, May 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) three times over the past 24 hours, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Friday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, three shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered," the statement said. "We have no information on casualties among civilians. Several residential buildings, cars and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged."

The statement specified that two attacks were carried out in the direction of Donetsk and one in the direction of Gorlovka.