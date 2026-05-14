Kamaz autonomous trucks to deliver cargo outside Russia for the first time on May 28

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. The first cross-border cargo transportation by autonomous Kamaz trucks will take place on May 28, Russian State Secretary and Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Zverev said at the Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum.

"I probably will not reveal too much in advance, but we have come directly to the point where autonomous transport on public roads can cross borders. Believe me, achieving this was quite difficult. Nevertheless, I will name the date – on May 28, the first cross-border cargo transportation by autonomous trucks (these will be Kamaz trucks) will take place," Zverev said.

According to him, the event will be presented to the presidents of the two countries. "This is no longer an experiment, it is regular cargo transportation," the deputy minister noted.

He also said that 101 autonomous trucks are currently operating on Russian roads, having collectively traveled more than 14.5 mln kilometers without a single accident.

The 17th International Economic Forum Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum is being held in Kazan from May 12 to 17. TASS serves as the event’s general information partner.