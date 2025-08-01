Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange markets reaches $1.863 trillion in July

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The total trading volume across the markets of the Moscow Exchange reached 149 trillion rubles ($1.863 trillion) in July 2025, according to the press service of the trading platform.

Based on data from the Moscow Exchange, trading in shares, depositary receipts, and mutual fund units amounted to 3.2 trillion rubles ($40.01 bln) in July. The average daily trading volume stood at 103.1 bln rubles ($1.29 bln). The equity market recorded 31 trading days during the month, including eight weekend sessions.

The volume of bond trading reached 4.2 trillion rubles ($52.51 bln), excluding one-day bonds. The average daily volume for bond trading amounted to 174.8 bln rubles ($2.19 bln). The total volume of bond placements and repurchases reached 2.3 trillion rubles ($28.75 bln), including the placement of one-day bonds totaling 409 bln rubles ($5.11 bln), the exchange noted.

Trading on the derivatives market totaled 10 trillion rubles ($125.03 bln), with an average daily turnover of 419.3 bln rubles ($5.24 bln).

The money market posted a trading volume of 116.5 trillion rubles ($1.456 trillion), with an average daily volume of 4.9 trillion rubles ($61.27 bln).

Within the total volume of the money market, repo transactions with the central counterparty amounted to 54.8 trillion rubles ($684.98 bln), while repo operations involving clearing participation certificates reached 50.8 trillion rubles ($635.01 bln).