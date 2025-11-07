US IT expert says Russia's Max messenger could be used in West too

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia's Max messenger could become an excellent alternative to Western messengers for users in the United States and Europe, American IT consultant Jozef Schutzman, an American IT consultant who previously worked for Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, and Sprint, also the host of the talk show Russia Up Close, told TASS.

"Currently with the degradation of services like Telegram and WhatsApp, we need a new alternative to communicate with people beyond our borders and Max would provide a very convenient alternative for users in the US and Europe," Schutzman stated.

According to him, "since Russia is focusing on her own digital sovereignty, Max has an opportunity to extend its own ecosystem and attract users abroad to its platform to communicate with Russian users, whether they be family, friends, or business relationships."

Earlier, the Max press service informed TASS that the messenger had opened registration to people in CIS countries. Now, in addition to citizens of Russia and Belarus, residents of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan can communicate in the messenger.